Sunday Dec. 11 Weather Forecast

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR WALLOWA AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY
4-10" of snow expected above 3,000' with less than 3" below 3,000' by Mon. afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow county through Heppner that expires tonight at 10 p.m.
Travel will be difficult in NEOR with I-84 possibly being closed or significantly impacted.
Check Tripcheck for updates on current road conditions in Oregon.
Snowfall expected to begin in NEOR around 10 p.m. tonight.
For the rest of the region, there is a rain/snow mix from Sunnyside to Goldendale that should be clearing up by 9 p.m. leaving mostly cloudy skies and foggy conditions for the lower Yakima Valley with light to heavy showers trickling east through the Columbia Basin.
Temps tonight will drop just below freezing into the upper 20s except for the foothills of the Blues getting into the mid to low 30s.
Patchy freezing fog will cover the region tonight turning the melted snow into ice on the roadways.
Morning commutes will be icy and we could see some spinouts or collisions near before and after sunrise.
Temps tomorrow slightly cooler in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies and fog in the early and late parts of the day. We could see some sunshine for a brief moment during the middle of the day but the fog and low-level clouds may block some of it out.
Monday night lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens with more patchy freezing fog in the middle of the night/early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday a ridge of high pressure will bring warm air aloft with a layer of low-level clouds and fog to start our winter inversion next week while temperatures drop from 30s to low 20s and overnight lows drop from low 20s to near single digits by next weekend.
Icy road conditions will be likely during evenings and mornings through the next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.