Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 p.m. for the east slopes of the Cascades and 10 a.m. Monday for the Blues.
Cascades are seeing some heavy snowfall with 4-12" expected by Monday morning and the Blues/foothills could see 5-10" by Monday afternoon.
A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the east slopes of the Cascades 4 a.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday and the Blue Mountains from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
This second round of snow will be primarily above 3,000' and significantly impact holiday travel on the passes in WA and OR.
An additional 10-18" of snow in the Cascades and 5-12" of snow in the Blues by Wednesday morning.
Expect significant closures and delays heading over the mountains for the holidays. Very dangerous conditions with very low visibility. Chains are required both directions on all passes given the conditions.
Lower elevations may see a little bit of snow on Tuesday with total accumulation less than a half inch for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the Columbia Basin.
Tonight, patchy fog and mostly cloudy conditions with some icy roads to be expected by sunrise Monday morning. Overnight lows in the low teens/upper single digits... BRRR!
Daytime highs aren't much higher on Monday with some dry cold air following the front that moved through the region Sunday night, temps peaking around low 20s.
Maybe some sun for a few minutes in the afternoon shooting through gaps in the clouds, but mostly cloudy into the evening with temps in the high single digits.
Tuesday we'll hang around the teens for our highs with a chance of afternoon snow in the low elevations and most of the heavy snow in the passes through Wed. morning.
Tuesday night lows in the mid single digits.
Wednesday will have a chance of some sun in the afternoon with daytime temps staying around the upper teens and overnight lows dropping to the very low single digits with partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will keep the partly cloudy skies and frigid temps during the day in the mid teens with Yakima creeping near 0 overnight into Friday morning. A strong chance (40%) of a wintry mix/snow Thursday night into Friday morning as temps climb back into the upper teens and low 20s.
That mix will hang around through Friday and into Saturday morning with overnight temps on Fri. reaching back into the mid teens.
Saturday we will "warm" up into the mid 20s with a slight chance of rain and snow through the Christmas weekend.
White Christmas? Not too sure, but for certain a wet one!
Christmas day temps don't look horrible with highs in the upper 20s/low 30s with the continued chance of rain and snow. Icy road conditions so plan ahead and stay safe while celebrating with friends and family.
Kwanzaa looks to be warmer with temps climbing into the mid 30s for your highs.
Totals for precip amounts will change as the holiday weekend gets closer, but plan for a wet & cold Christmas weekend and dangerous road conditions.
