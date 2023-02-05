Sunday Feb 5 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Winter Storm Warning for the Blues expiring at 4 a.m. Monday. Most of the snow will be above 3,500' and impacting the tops of the mountains and much less snow falling on part of the I-84 corridor. 8-14" of snow expected to fall above 3,500', but the biggest weather impact for people living in that region is the strong winds while this system moves through. Wind Advisory for the northern foothills of the Blues expires at 7 a.m. Monday. Wind speeds will be anywhere from 25-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Mostly cloudy and a little soggy for the rest of the region as some light scattered showers will linger around the area overnight.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 38-42/29-32
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-54/37-41.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/33-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 42-45/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/33-35
Monday:
Mostly cloudy skies to start the work week. Mainly dry with temps hanging around the low 50s. Little bit of sunshine breaking through the clouds during the day for much of the region. A few scattered showers could be left behind as we're heading out the door for work on Monday.
Temperatures for Monday:
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of some light rain and some more mountain snow. Snow still falling at higher levels and not causing too much of a concern at lower elevations. Could see mostly rain in the lower elevations with this next system and more widespread breezy conditions. Wind speeds could be 20-30 mph with some areas seeing gusts over 35 mph.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some sunshine. Mainly dry for the rest of the week as the sun will make casual appearances between passing clouds. Temps beginning to cool slightly throughout the week getting down to the upper 40s mostly on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will hang around but thin out over the second half of the week. Winds will calm down also.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with temps continue to cool back down. Not a lot happening after the passing showers other than some clouds and sun having a dog fight for ownership of the sky. Temps will continue to cool going into Friday in the mid 40s.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Friday:
Mostly sunny skies to send off the weekend. Clearer skies make for cooler conditions during the day and overnight. Could see some frost in the morning on Friday and Saturday but temps will climb slightly through the weekend into the upper 40s by the week of Valentine's Day.
Temperatures for Friday:
Saturday:
Mostly sunny skies to send off the weekend. Clearer skies make for cooler conditions during the day and overnight. Could see some frost in the morning on Friday and Saturday but temps will climb slightly through the weekend into the upper 40s by the week of Valentine's Day.
Temperatures for Saturday:
