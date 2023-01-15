Sunday Jan 16 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Showers and winds calming down overnight tonight, but dense patchy fog will move into the region overnight reducing visibility and creating some slick roads.
Temperatures will hang around the mid to low 30s, colder where we see dense fog. Fog and clouds will hang around through much of tomorrow morning.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 20s/low 30s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: low 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: upper 20s/low 30s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid 30s.
Cascades and mountain pass: mid 30s.
MLK Jr. Day:
Patchy morning fog hanging around the Columbia Basin, Yakima and Kittitas Valleys, along I-82, the Columbia River Gorge and the northern foothills of the Blues until lunchtime/early afternoon on Monday. Little chance of precipitation with sunny skies coming out after the fog lifts. If fog never lifts, temps will stay in the low 40s, but with fog clearing and some sunshine we could see temps get to the mid and upper 40s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s/upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low 30s/upper 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low to mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper 20s/low 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day and the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: upper 30s during the day and dropping to the upper 20s.
Tuesday:
Mostly foggy in the morning but clearing out by lunchtime. Mostly sunny after the fog lifts with clouds building into the region overnight. Mainly dry through Tuesday although the morning fog could create some icy conditions in the morning. Very late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning we could see a slight chance of some light showers coming into the region from the southwest.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/27-32
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 45-49/34-38
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 43-47/29-33
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/26-30
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 37-42/26-30
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Wednesday:
Patchy morning fog with a chance of some light showers around the Columbia Basin and the Columbia River Gorge. Maybe some snow way up in the Cascades above 2,000 ft meaning a chance of some light flurries in Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Little to no accumulation on Wednesday as showers and all precipitation tapers off into the early evening and becomes mostly clear and dry by Thursday morning. Slightly breezy conditions in the foothills of the Blues and even parts of the Columbia Basin but nothing too strong, about 5-15 mph.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 37-41/26-30
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-51/34-40
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 44-48/32-36
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 41-45/28-33
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Thursday:
Weather really calms down from Thursday through the weekend with a handful of clouds spattered here and there through the end of the week and sunshine fills most of the skies. Some patchy advection fog expected during the overnight hours, which is common throughout winter. As skies clear out, prepare for overnight lows to get colder, ranging from upper 20s and low 30s to the lower 20s across the region.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 37-42/29-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/30-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 41-46/28-32
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 40-44/27-32
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/25-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Friday:
Conditions will be similar to Thursday with a couple clouds coming in during the late afternoon or early evening.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 37-42/29-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/30-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 41-46/28-32
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 40-44/27-32
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/25-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Saturday:
Partly sunny skies to set us up for a calmer/drier weekend with a few clouds in the morning. Chilly nights and mornings with clearer skies lead to icy roads and windshields in the winter. Plan to leave earlier in the mornings as the car might need a scraping or the roads require you to drive a bit slower.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 37-42/29-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/30-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 41-46/28-32
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 40-44/27-32
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/25-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
