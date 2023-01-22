Sunday Jan 22 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted early as a ridge of high pressure begins to form off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula and we see some drier conditions develop in our region. A low-pressure system near the northern Nevada/Utah border will pull cold air from the north out of the high-pressure system and we could see light breezy conditions. Nothing too crazy for weather as clouds will be clearing out the region tonight and we could see patchy freezing fog develop in the early morning hours tomorrow.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid to low 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 20s and mid to low 30s.
Cascades and mountain pass: low 20s.
Monday:
Foggy morning with sunny skies to follow. Be prepared for a longer commute where the patchy fog is more dense and possibly icy as temps will be cold late at night and early in the morning. Mostly sunny skies after the fog lifts and we warm up to the low 40s and upper 30s across the region.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny skies with foggy mornings possible becoming denser as the week continues. Stagnant air is also likely to impact quality as we reach Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny skies with foggy mornings possible becoming denser as the week continues. Stagnant air is also likely to impact quality as we reach Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies with foggy mornings possible becoming denser as the week continues. Stagnant air is also likely to impact quality as we reach Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Friday:
Mostly cloudy as we could be dodging raindrops to end the week. Clouds will be clearing up in the late evening with a few lingering around through Saturday morning and early afternoon. Not as foggy overnight, but Saturday morning we could see some patchy areas of reduced visibility.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Saturday:
Partly sunny skies with a few clouds kickin' it with us to start the weekend. Overall, a nice quiet week ahead with chilly temperatures to start next week.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
