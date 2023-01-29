Sunday Jan 29 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Wind chill advisory for the Cascades from Mount Adams south through Oregon until 11 a.m. Monday. Could see some areas with temps feeling like -15. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the low teens and upper single digits. Even upper elevations in the Blues and the Cascades are reaching near zero and a few degrees below. Clear conditions so sunny skies and decent conditions tomorrow besides the freezing temps. Bundle up and remember to not leave your pets outside in this cold for too long. Their pads can also hurt walking on frozen ground.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: near 0.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid-teens.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper teens.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid-teens.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: low teens.
East slopes of the Cascades: low teens/upper single digits.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid-teens and low 20s.
Cascades and mountain pass: low single digits near 0.
Monday:
Sunny skies to start the work week with clouds coming in very late Monday night. Temps barely warmer than Sunday in the mid to low 30s. Not a bad start to the week, just very cold.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low teens during the day and overnight lows in the upper dingle digits.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper teens.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid teens.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid teens.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper single digits.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 20s/low 30s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 30s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid-teens during the day and dropping to the mid-single digits.
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy skies with temps warming up gradually throughout the week. Few weather concerns during the week as we get back to average temps by the weekend.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy skies with temps warming up gradually throughout the week. Few weather concerns during the week as we get back to average temps by the weekend.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy skies with temps warming up gradually throughout the week. Few weather concerns during the week as we get back to average temps by the weekend.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Friday:
Mostly cloudy skies with temps warming up gradually throughout the week. Few weather concerns during the week as we get back to average temps by the weekend. Slight chance of some super late showers in the Tri-Cities and a slight mix in the east slopes of the Cascades. Most likely see a small amount of precipitation next weekend on Saturday and Sunday in small, isolated situations.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy with temps back into the mid 40s for most of the region. Feeling average again with a slight chance of some super late showers in the Tri-Cities and a slight mix in the east slopes of the Cascades. Most likely see a small amount of precipitation next weekend on Saturday and Sunday in small, isolated situations.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.