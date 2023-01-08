Sunday Jan. 8 Weather Forecast

Overnight conditions will be fairly dry with small, strong isolated showers over Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater ending just before 10 p.m.
Temps will cool down to below freezing tonight in the upper 20s and the low 30s as skies become partly clear overnight.
Early tomorrow morning we will see VERY strong winds from the south in the northern foothills from Heppner through Dayton.
A High Wind Warning goes in place from 4 a.m. Mon. - 4 p.m. Mon. with sustained winds 35-45 mph and gusts 55-65 mph.
Futurecast wind gusts shows the strongest winds between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. with Heppner, Milton Free-water and Walla Walla having wind speeds around 45 mph.
Winds and showers will calm down Monday night into Tuesday morning as we see a dry couple of days in the middle of the week.
Tomorrow, daytime temps will reach the low 50s, upper 40s for lower elevations in northeast Oregon while upper elevations will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Southeast Washington in the northern foothills of the Blues will have highs in the mid to upper 40s, and the Tri-Cities will have highs in the mid to low 40s.
The east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley will have daytime highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesdays will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some sun here and there and drier conditions. We'll be in the low 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday while keeping the conditions fairly dry until Wednesday night.
More moisture from another weak low moving on shore could produce some rain/freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning with rain likely to follow for most of the day Thursday in the Columbia Basin.
East slopes of the Cascades and the Blues could see some snow showers with little accumulation. A slight mix with some light flurries in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys that won't accumulate too much, less than half an inch if anything.
Friday might have some lingering showers, but mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions will prevail where we will stay in the mid 40s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be coldest at or just below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday until the warm front with Thursday system comes through to leave us with some warm air to finish out the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.