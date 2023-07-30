Nice day today with gusty and breezy winds. The winds return tomorrow, and Tuesday and the temperatures remain in the low 90s before they hit near triple digits next weekend. An upper-level low increases the winds mostly on the west side of the state and through the Cascade gaps but mostly breezy here locally. Humidity levels start to increase in the area decreasing our fire danger from critical to high. We'll stay relatively dry throughout the start of the week. However, a warming trend starts on Tuesday evening and the gusty winds go back to "normal" for the area.
Wednesday into the weekend we start to see more moisture develop. This brings a slight chance of mtn. thunderstorms and stray showers mostly throughout the mountains in Northeastern Oregon Thursday evening into Friday. By Saturday, the closed low stays relatively weak to bring moisture but no chance of showers or t-storms. The weekend will be in the mid/upper 90s as we head back into seasonal average temps.
Out of our viewing area but the Bed Rock Fire in Central Oregon continues to burn sending haze and smoke in our direction. Eventually the winds move south becoming less of a concern for the Lower Basin. Central Oregon is currently in an Air Quality Alert.
Tri-Cities
Monday: Sunny and Breezy - 92/59
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and dry - 92/61
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 94/63
Thursday: Sunny, pm chance mtn. stray showers - 92/64
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance mtn stray - 94/66
Saturday: Mostly clear - 96/64
Yakima
Monday: Sunny and windy - 89/57
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 91/59
Wednesday: Sunny, pm clouds - 93/61
Thursday: Partly cloudy, mtn stray - 94/63
Friday: Partly then mostly sunny - 93/64
Saturday: Mostly clear - 95/64
