Sunday:
Back to the 90s for a few places while others are in the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies for the end of our weekend. A few clouds at night and some locally breezy conditions in the Cascades. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A chance of thunderstorms in the Wallowas for the earlier part of the evening.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/53-56
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 86-89/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 77-80/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 75-78/51-55
Monday:
Hanging in the mid to low 90s with sunny skies and some breezy conditions. Another hot week ahead as temps continue to slowly climb to the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy afternoon and evening in store for the Columbia River Gorge and the Lower East Slopes of the Cascades.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 92-95/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Tuesday:
Hot & sunny heading into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Breezy and gusty especially in the lower east slopes of the Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge. Gusts will be over 35 mph in the Dalles and over 30 mph through Arlington and Heppner. Kittitas Valley could see gusts near the 30 mph range throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 92-95/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Wednesday:
Cooling down as we drop into the mid 80s. A little breezy for the middle of the week to bring in some cooler temps. Breezy and gusty conditions will put us in high fire danger as we remain dry through the middle of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 81-84/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Thursday:
A couple clouds joining the mix and temps in the mid and low 80s for the lowest elevations. Mountains will be back to the 60s and conditions should be fair with a slight breeze, but nothing extreme.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Friday:
Slightly warmer at the end of the week with a couple clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid and low 80s and lows are in the 50s with a nice weekend ahead that could have a slight chance of a stray shower or two.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Could be a little breezy with a few extra clouds for next weekend after a mostly sunny and hot week. Highs hanging in the 80s and and 70s for upper elevations.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Sunday:
Mostly sunny skies with nice temps and a good end to the weekend.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
