Sunday March 12th Weather Forecast

Sunday:
Winter Weather Advisories for the Upper East Slopes of the Washington Cascades until 11 p.m. Monday. Snow level will be at 3,000 ft. with 8-10 inches expected to fall above that line. Heaviest totals will be near the crest with closer to 5-8" near pass level. Check WSDOT for up to date road conditions and keep your winter preparedness kit in the car in case of delays or closures. Partly sunny skies with increasing clouds and some light showers in the Cascades by lunchtime. Yakima and Ellensburg could be dodging raindrops by lunchtime with sporadic showers coming and going throughout the afternoon/evening. Mostly cloudy after lunch on Sunday with showers creeping in late sunday night. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer Sunday night as we get ready for a spike in highs on Monday. Overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s but staying above freezing for the lower elevations.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Monday:
Mostly cloudy skies with very breezy/gusty conditions. Winds will be around 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph in the Grande Ronde Valley and foothills of the Blues from Heppner through Dayton. Winds will begin early Monday morning as we head out the door for work. Breezy from the Columbia Basin to the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys with winds around 10-20 mph and gusts 15-25 mph. Rain will start early in the morning and continue throughout the day. Heaviest rainfall will be in the foothills of the Blues from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning with the foothills seeing 0.25 - 0.50 in. of precip while the Columbia Basin to the lower east slopes of the Cascades will see closer to 0.10 of an inch. The winds and rains will come from the southwest. Daytime temps will be around ten degrees warmer than average for this time of year with highs reaching to the mid and low 60s and upper 50s. Cloudy and rainy through the night with strong winds still blowing about. Overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-46/29-32.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 60-65/35-38
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 63-66/35-38.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 53-56/34-37
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/32-35
East slopes of the Cascades: 48-51/31-34
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 41-44/30-32
Tuesday:
Lingering showers tapering off with winds dying down by the afternoon. Daytime highs cooling back down to the upper 50s for most everywhere. Upper 40s and low 50s for upper parts of the Blues and Cascades. Partly sunny skies to wrap up the day on Tuesdaywith overnight lows still hanging around the mid 30s. Winds calming down through the night remaining a little breezy into Wednesday morning with sporadic sprinkles of rain here and there.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Wednesday:
Clouds clearing with more sunshine coming into the picture for the middle of the week. Temps staying warm-ish around the mid 50s with overnight lows dropping back down to the freezing mark.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with everything saying spring but the Gregorian Calendar. Temps will be in the upper 50s with a few clouds meandering about. Nice weekend in store for everybody but we could see a slight chance of some light rain showers pop up around the region from Thursday night through the weekend.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
St. Patrick's Day: (not a federal holiday)
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with everything saying spring but the Gregorian Calendar. Temps will be in the upper 50s with a few clouds meandering about. Nice weekend in store for everybody but we could see a slight chance of some light rain showers pop up around the region from Thursday night through the weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Sunny day with more clouds moving into the region. Slight chance of some showers in the later part of the evening with temps warming to the mid 50s. Another nice weekend ahead with less of a chance of precipitation to round it out going into next week.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.