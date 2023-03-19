Sunday March 19th Weather Forecast

Sunday:
Pretty calm for the Spring Equinox tomorrow with overnight lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Mostly cloudy to round out the evening with a few scattered showers popping up around the region. Unsettled weather for the next week or so as we will see various areas of rain, snow really high in the mountains with breezy conditions throughout. Right now, biggest impact is some light rainfall continuing through most of the morning Monday. Temps will be chilly, but not terribly cold.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Monday:
Mostly cloudy skies with very breezy/gusty conditions. Winds will be around 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph at lunchtime. Strongest winds will be from Boardman to Dayton in the lower 20 mph range. Breezy conditions will calm down by late afternoon and clouds will begin to clear out. Daytime highs will be cooler for the start of our work week. Spring Equinox happens at 2:24 p.m.!
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/31-35
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/31-34
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 38-41/30-33
Tuesday:
Clouds will take some time clearing out of the region on Tuesday as we see some drier conditions dominate the region. More sunshine on Tuesday as temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Overnight lows dropping a few degrees to the low 30s as clearer skies allow for cooling overnight. Shady spots in the mornings could have some frost and overpasses might have some slick spots until the sun has been up for a few hours.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Wednesday:
Sunny skies and a beautiful middle of the week with temps in the low 60s. A perfect day for some golf, or a picnic in the park! Really anything outside.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Sunny skies moving into the later part of the week. Makes you wanna call in sick and soak up the sunshine 😉. Temps will repeat from Wednesday we look good just before the next system moves in mid-Friday.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with cooler temps and some clouds creeping in. Temps dropping to the mid 50s as we see more and more clouds build into the region overnight with a very slight chance of some showers around the area.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Partly sunny skies as we see temps remain in the mid 50s. Light showers throughout the weekend with sun breaks and a gentle breeze.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
