Sunday March 5 Weather Forecast

Sunday:
Winter Weather Advisory for north central Oregon until 10 a.m. Monday. 1-4" expected for Heppner, Condon and other surrounding towns. Heaviest snowfall will be this afternoon with showers tapering off into the later part of this evening. A few light showers lingering about early Monday morning just before the sun comes up. The showers will leave early but we could see some slick road conditions to start the work week. After the showers stop, partly sunny skies for the rest of the day with temps reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds building into the region by the evening keeping us mostly cloudy overnight.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-52/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/17-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
Monday:
A few light showers lingering about early Monday morning just before the sun comes up. The showers will leave early but we could see some slick road conditions to start the work week. After the showers stop, partly sunny skies for the rest of the day with temps reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds building into the region by the evening keeping us mostly cloudy overnight.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies with temps hanging around the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys with temps just a few degrees cooler in the mid 40s. Drier conditions for Monday as we see the low-pressure system off the Washington coast begin to weaken. This will be the second of a few days where the system sits just off shore producing rain for the west side and snow for the Cascades. Some light mountain snowfall in the Blues on Tuesday, also.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy with the low-pressure system breaking up and moving further east across the region. Still cool in temperature as we begin to start warming back up to the low 50s throughout the end of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with another slight chance of a light rain shower in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. We’ll lose the showers overnight into Friday and warm up to the 50s for the end of the week.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Friday:
Slight chance of some showers returning for the PNW as temps warm up to the low 50s and upper 40s. Showers will be light and brief while remaining scattered around the region. A nice weekend to follow with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s and partly sunny skies
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-52/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/17-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
Saturday:
Slight chance of some showers returning for the PNW as temps warm up to the low 50s and upper 40s. Showers will be light and brief while remaining scattered around the region. A nice weekend to follow with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s and partly sunny skies
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-52/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/17-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
