Sunday:
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of stray showers over northeast Oregon in the Wallowas. A few thunderstorms have developed near Lewiston. Temps will be similar to Saturday with conditions almost to match. Could feel a gentle breeze but conditions will be calm going into late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/41-44.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/45-48
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/46-49
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Monday:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of some showers throughout the day. A chance of some thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening while daytime highs in the 70s begin to cool off and turn into thunderstorms. Gusty from 10 a.m. on throughout the day starting in Oregon anywhere between 15-25 mph then picking up and becoming gusty for everyone after 2 p.m. Gusts will increase to 30-40 mph in northern Oregon and be anywhere from 25 to 35 mph in southern Washington. Good news, most of the thunderstorms and windy conditions will calm down by 10 p.m. and give us a calm, cool Tuesday.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/41-44.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/45-48
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/46-49
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny with temps similar to Monday and the weekend, just less clouds and less chance of showers. Could see some light morning showers lingering around before dispersing in the mid morning around 11 a.m.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/41-44.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/45-48
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/46-49
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny as we see some nicer weather begin to develop for the forecast. Temps will begin to climb for the second half of the week, but Wednesday will remain close to the first half. Think about drinking lots of water, wearing more sunscreen and your pets as we head into the later part of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/41-44.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 70-73/48-51.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/45-48
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/46-49
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Thursday:
Mostly sunny thanks to a ridge of high pressure. We will see temps climb into the upper 70s through Thursday and into the mid 80s by Friday.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 7275/48-51.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 76-79/47-50
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/51-54.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/48-51
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-79/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/41-44
Friday:
Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s. Wear sunscreen, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks when you’re working outside.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/52-55.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 77-80/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 80-83/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 69-72/49-52
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 76-79/48-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Saturday:
Mostly sunny and HOT as we enter the weekend. Not quite record setting heat, but still 10-20 degrees above average. Temps will continue to climb and stay in the mid to low 90s going into Monday.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 86-89/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-58
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/55-58
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 68-71/45-48
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and HOT this weekend. Not quite record setting heat, but still 10-20 degrees above average. Temps will continue to climb and stay in the mid to low 90s going into Monday.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 92-95/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
