Chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping to the mid to low 20s and upper teens.
Few clouds over the foothills of the Blues tonight lifting to give clear conditions across the region.
Clearer conditions tonight could drop overnight lows lower than expected.
Sunny tomorrow with highs reaching into the low 40s.
Patchy freezing fog tomorrow morning for parts of the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
These cold, foggy mornings seem to be the only weather concern for the short term through Tuesday.
Thursday, we will see some temperatures dip down a few more degrees during the day while a low-pressure system in Canada makes a quick pass as it moves south along the coast.
There will be some clouds associated with this system, little to no moisture. Breezy conditions will build in the Cascades and on the westside of the state, but a very slight chance of upper elevation areas seeing a couple drops of rain or a light dusting of snow.
Temps will fluctuate between the low 40s and upper 30s all week with overnight lows ranging between the low 20s and upper teens.
Keep the heaters on, ice scrapers handy in the cars, and stay hydrated even while it's cold outside.
We will stay dry and chilly for the next seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.