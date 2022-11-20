Slightly warmer tonight by a degree or two but very cold with temps dropping to the low 20s/upper teens.
Patchy freezing fog throughout the region could cause some slick roads and frost developing.
Low and mid-level clouds throughout the region will thin out overnight but return tomorrow morning with the freezing fog.
Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s with some places barely seeing 40.
Temps will continue to climb throughout the week back to the upper 40s by next Friday.Air stagnation advisory for all of eastern Washington and Oregon, northern Idaho and western Montana until 3 p.m. Monday.
We will remain mostly quiet, cold and dry throughout the beginning of the week with just a few shortwaves moving through the region.
These will be primarily dry with a very slight chance of some flurries and raindrops in small, isolated showers from the Yakima Valley through the Columbia Basin.
Overall, no accumulation from any of these shortwaves, but the Cascades could see 1-3" at the crest and the Blues a slight dusting on the very tops.
These systems will pass quickly, during a single night and help break up the inversion over us, letting the cold air out and helping us warm up Wed. through next weekend.
A ridge of high pressure will build into the region the later part of this week through the holiday keeping us mostly calm heading into the weekend.
