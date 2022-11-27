Chilly tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.
Could see some cloudy skies and light showers in the lower elevations with some good snowfall in the Cascades and Blues.
Winter Weather Warning for the Oregon and Washington Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. 1-2' of snow is expected in the Cascades by Monday morning.
Check pass reports and road conditions before travelling in the winter weather conditions.
Make sure to have traction tires, chains, follow advisories and slow down over the passes.
Blues could see ½-1½' of snow by Monday morning with more snowfall continuing until 4 p.m. Monday.
Foothills won't have too much accumulation, less than half an inch in most places.
Monday highs will reach the mid to upper 30s and clouds should clear Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain snow mix will return Tuesday night for the Cascades and Blues even impacting parts of the lower Yakima, Kittitas and Wenatchee Valleys plus the Columbia Basin.
Slick road conditions could be prevalent on Tuesday night so please travel with care and take your time on the roads.
Rain/snow mix will continue lightly for lower elevations through Thursday morning while another 1-1½' of snow could fall in the Cascades and another ½-1' could land in the Blues.
Thursday night/Friday morning could have a break in the moisture for the region with partly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday morning.
More rain and possible flurries in the lower elevations plus snow in the mountains by next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.