Chilly tonight with mostly cloudy skies and scattered light showers throughout the region.
Temps tonight dropping down to the mid to low 30s. Morning temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s and upper 20s as we head out the door for the first day of the work week.
Cloudy with a chance of daytime showers and some rain snow mix near the east slopes of the Cascades and the west edge of the Blue Mountains near Pendleton and Ukiah.
Snow levels will be dropping to about 1300 ft. and there will be little to no accumulation of snow in lower elevations but snow totals by Monday morning could be around 2-2¼' on Snoqualmie pass, 2½-3' on White Pass, and just a light dusting throughout the lower parts of the Blues that shouldn't impact travel times along I-84.
Check WSDOT for the passes through the Cascades, have been mostly bare and wet with freezing temps and light snowfall but as the snow level drops and the daytime highs continue to decrease travel times could significantly increase or the passes could close.
Thankfully we will see more drier conditions after Monday as the low continues to move south along the west coast of the United States and a ridge of high pressure moves in.
Temperatures will drop significantly by Tuesday-- almost 20 degrees from what they are now!
Monday we will see a few areas reach up into the 40s with primarily everyone seeing highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday we will get as warm as the mid 30s with overnight lows dropping into the low 20s/upper teens and we will hang around those temps for the rest of the week.
Few less clouds hanging around Tuesday through Friday as some sunshine comes into the mix. Looks can be deceiving though as the sun isn't going to warm us up by much.
Few things to remember being out in the cold:
- Limit exposure in the cold especially while it is wet outside
- Go inside frequently for breaks to warm up
- Keep extra clothes, food and water in your vehicle if you're traveling during cold/snowy weather
The clouds will build again for everyone on Veteran's Day with more coming in by Saturday morning.
Next chance of precipitation will be the 14th, but we will see if that holds true throughout the week.
