Clouds increasing tonight while our lows drop to the mid and upper 30s.
Morning showers likely before 5 a.m. with snow fall above five thousand feet in the Cascades and the Blues.
Showers will taper off by Monday afternoon with another chance likely early Tuesday morning.
Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with breezy conditions around 10-20 mph and gusts over 20 mph.
Wednesday we will see a VERY slight chance of rain with clouds thinning out by Wednesday afternoon and sunshine taking over with partly cloudy skies through Thursday.
Morning frost is likely throughout the week so protect your exposed outdoor plumbing and get those ice scrapers ready for your windshields.
Next weekend we could see a return of the rain as Friday shows a slight chance of a shower or two.
