Cloudy tonight with a small chance of some light showers in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Breezy conditions in the Horse Heaven Hills, Simcoe Highlands and the Blue Mountains as an upper-level trough is pushing into a ridge of high pressure.
Average wind speeds are 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.
Clouds, winds and showers will be off and on throughout the evening going into Halloween.
Spooky daytime highs aren't that scary tomorrow as we climb into the mid to low 60s.
The cold front moving through the region from Canada is bringing our temps down about 10 degrees from Monday to Tuesday.
Rain is more likely on Halloween afternoon so keep those light rain jackets handy and stay dry while trick-or-treating.
Showers will taper off on Tuesday as we continue to cool down and see overnight lows drop below freezing on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
We will welcome the rain back slowly on Thursday with a chance increasing through the end of the week.
Temps will climb out of the upper 40s and back into the lower 60s by next weekend.
