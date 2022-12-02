Happy Fri-Yay!
Partly sunny and cold today with patchy morning freezing fog. Morning temperatures in the single digits and teens, mid 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 20s-low 30s.
The upper-upper level low and its surface front will continue to track south off the coast of WA/OR today and tomorrow. This will keep most of the wintery weather in western WA today. Tonight, a warm front will move inland a bit with light snow showers in the Cascades and along the east slopes. Accumulation will be light 1-2" for the passes and an inch or less for the east slopes. Dry and cold east of the Cascades tonight with lows in the teens. Patchy freezing fog is possible tomorrow morning with afternoon highs in the upper 20s-near 30.
By Sunday the low should be off the norther coast of California. Models have been trending toward more wrap around moisture moving north into the viewing area with light snow from late morning-late evening/night. Snowfall does not look over impressive, but we could see 1-3" by Sunday night. The higher end amounts will most likely be along and south of the WA/OR border. NOTE... If this low stays farther off the coast, we will be lucky to see 1/2" and conversely if it tracks farther east and north, we could be looking at more snow. Stay tuned as we will need to fine tune this forecast over the next 24 hours.
Monday through next Thursday should be quiet with highs in the upper 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.
