A frosty morning with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little breezy at times in the Columbia Basin. Morning temperatures in the 20s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
The broad upper level-low is now centered over northern Nevada and southern Idaho. This low is still kicking wrap around clouds over far southeast Washington and northeast Oregon. The good news is that the snow will stay well south and east of the viewing area. As the low tracks east, it will pull the morning clouds out of the area.
Today through Friday a northerly flow and an upper-level ridge from Canada will be us unseasonably cold and dry. We may see some patchy morning fog, but the dry airmass may make it difficult. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the teens-20s. A weak weather system will increase the cloud Friday evening and produce a few snow showers in the mountains Saturday morning. The cold and dry weather will continue through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 30s-near 40 and lows in the teens and 20s. Models are starting to suggest a weather system arriving Wednesday night with accumulating snow through early Thursday morning. It's to early for specific details, but we will keep a close eye on this system as we get closer.
