This weekend through the early part of next week:
Another beautiful day as highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies to kick off the weekend. Temps will warm up to slightly above average as highs will climb into the upper 80s through Sunday. Sunny skies persist through the weekend into next week while a trough will work its way southeast from Vancouver, B.C. to southern Idaho Sunday afternoon causing wind speeds to pick up. Maybe a few stray showers in the mountains, but overall breezy to locally windy Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday will have partly sunny skies while we get ready for sunny, dry, and average conditions from Tuesday on. Temps will drop to low 80s through the middle of the week starting Wednesday.
Hurricane Lee:
This is a category 5 hurricane in the western Atlantic Ocean east of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba. The hurricane is moving west-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 165 mph. If you’re a tropical fish, this is an immediate danger for you. The storm is projected to grow in intensity by Monday then become weaker through Wednesday with an unexpected arrival if it makes its way to the U.S. The storm's projected path through the weekend is to pass north of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Haiti as it turns north towards the Carolinas by Tuesday. Windshield will expand and the islands to its south could see plenty of showers, strong winds and thunderstorms. There is no estimated time or location for where Lee may make landfall if it ever does.
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/40-43
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.