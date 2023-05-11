Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance for stray afternoon mountain showers.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
 
A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build north into southern British Columbia producing hot temperatures for the Mother's Day weekend with highs climbing into the 90s.  A cut-off low is currently forming over the four corners region and models show it retrograding (moving west).  This will create a tight pressure gradient across the region by Saturday afternoon into Sunday with gusts 25-30 mph.  This may elevate fire danger somewhat this weekend, but the good news is many of the fuel sources are not dried out at this time.
 
By Monday the cut-off low will undercut the ridge, sending a little moisture and instability into the region.  This will likely be enough to trigger a few afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms Monday-Tuesday.  By Tuesday evening/night the low weakens and dissipates as the ridge strengthens.  This will allow the temperatures to remain well above average through next weekend.
 