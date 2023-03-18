Sunny Saturday forecast

Beautiful start to the weekend in throughout the region.
For today, we can expect mostly sunny skies with a slight breeze starting to move into the area. Overnight we'll see some increasing clouds with the upper level ridge that brings scattered showers Sunday late morning into the night.
Next couple of days:
Monday, just in time for the first day of spring, keep the jackets around, we'll have some scattered morning showers,. With the scattered rain showers we can expected some snow in the upper elevations of the WA Cascades. Snow levels are at 5,000 ft during the day, dropping to 4,000 ft at night.
Next Week:
Tuesday through Thursday we'll have mostly cloudy and partly cloudy skies to look forward to. Temperatures will increase into the upper 50s and low 60s for the lower Basin. Yakima will see the temperatures in the mid and upper 50s throughout the week.
By Thursday night we'll have another upper level ridge move in, bringing scatter showers to most of the area Thursday into Friday. However, daytime highs are staying warm in the low 60s.
Tri-Cities:
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, breezy, pm clouds - 62/40
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers - 60/41
MONDAY: Scattered showers - 57/39
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds - 56/38
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - 60/39
THURSDAY: Sunny, PM clouds - 61/40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM scattered showers - 59/36
SATURDAY: Chance of stray showers - 58/34
Yakima:
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy - 59/38
SUNDAY: Scattered showers - 58/36
MONDAY: Chance of scattered showers - 56/32
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy - 56/34
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny - 59/36
THURSDAY: Partly sunny - 58/34
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, PM scattered showers - 55/32
SATURDAY: Chance of AM showers, increasing clouds - 55/31
