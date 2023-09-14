This week:
Warm and sunny for the rest of the week and most of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be closer to 90° with Saturday and Sunday holding firm in the low 90s.
Sunday will start sunny and finish with a couple clouds and some breezy conditions as a trough will move in from the Gulf of Alaska. This trough will increase our chance of showers in the lower elevations, but it’s only slightly during Monday morning. A better chance we see showers in the Cascades and only a sprinkle through the lower elevations. Temps will be a lot cooler to start next week as the front associated with the trough will bring highs down into the upper 70s by Tuesday and lows in the 40s. Expect temps to remain in the mid 70s through the last few days of Summer before hitting the equinox late Friday night. More clouds will move in for the weekend after a brief day of sunshine on Wednesday.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 82-85/51-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/48-51
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 85-88/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/48-51
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 87-90/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 87-90/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/38-41
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 77-80/47-50
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 78-81/48-51
Yakima: 78-81/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 76-79/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/45-48
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/35-38
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-72/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/32-35
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-72/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/32-35
