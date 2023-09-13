This week:
High pressure begins to move into the region today and really settle over us by Thursday. Temps today will be a degree or two below average for this time of year in the low 80s. Sunny skies, but a little breezy in the Kittitas Valley. Not as breezy as Tuesday, just gusts 20-25 mph this afternoon to help bring the ridge into the NW. Temps tonight will be in the mid 50s with clear skies. Calm, sunny and dry through the beginning of this weekend with temps increasing into the low 90s by Saturday making it the warmest of the next seven days.
Sunday will start sunny and finish with a couple clouds and some breezy conditions as a trough will move in from the Gulf of Alaska. This trough will increase our chance of showers in the lower elevations for a chance of showers, but it is only slightly during Monday morning. A better chance we see showers in the Cascades and only a sprinkle through the lower elevations. Temps will be a lot cooler to start next week as the front associated with the trough will bring highs down into the upper 70s by Tuesday.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-71/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 78-81/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 63-66/43-46
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 82-85/51-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/48-51
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 85-88/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/48-51
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/44-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/38-41
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 77-80/47-50
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 78-81/48-51
Yakima: 78-81/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 76-79/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/45-48
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/35-38
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-72/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/32-35
