Mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
A weak upper-level trough will move over the ridge tomorrow, bring with it some mid and high-level clouds. Temperatures a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. By Sunday an upper-level low will be sitting off the northern coast of California. Cyclonic circulation will begin to send moisture into eastern WA/OR with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Passes should just see rain or maybe a mix as snow levels remain above 4,500 ft. The low slowly tracks northeast into OR by Monday, stalls out over WA Tuesday and finally moves east of the area Wednesday afternoon. This will keep scattered showers in the forecast through Wednesday morning with cooler temperatures. Snow levels fall below 3,000 ft Monday afternoon/evening with 3-8" of snow possible in the Cascades and Blues through Wednesday afternoon.
We look to be in between systems Thursday and Friday with dry weather and highs in the 50s. The next system arrives Friday night with lower elevation rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
