Saturday night will be cloudy and cold, but Sunday is going to live up to its name by bringing lots of sunshine to the Tri-Cities area.
Daytime highs on Sunday will hit about 53 degrees, and we'll experience some light winds. Cloud cover will begin to roll back in Sunday evening, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
Veterans Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows will hit freezing. Those conditions and temperatures will essentially repeat until Thursday night, when a chance of rain returns to the forecast.
The air stagnation advisory we've been dealing with is set to lift at noon on Tuesday.