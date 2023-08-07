Partly cloudy, little muggy and a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm this evening with temperatures in in the mid 70s-mid 80s. Clearing skies overnight with morning lows in the mid 50s-mid 60s. Partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs near 90 and lows in the 60s.
The upper-level low that was responsible for the showers and thunderstorms this weekend is heading east. Clearing skies overnight as the low heads towards Idaho and Montana. A transitory ridge will provide us with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. A weak frontal system begins to move on shore Tuesday night with increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers by Wednesday morning. The main impact from this system should be breezy winds with gusts 20-25 MPH. The Cascades and Blues will have the best chance for showers or a stray t-storm. Highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
Ridging returns Thursday and will continue to dominate our weather pattern through at least early next week. This will result in dry conditions and a slow warming trend with highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s by next Monday.
