Partly cloudy, little muggy and a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm this evening with temperatures in in the mid 70s-mid 80s.  Clearing skies overnight with morning lows in the mid 50s-mid 60s.  Partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs near 90 and lows in the 60s.
 
The upper-level low that was responsible for the showers and thunderstorms this weekend is heading east.  Clearing skies overnight as the low heads towards Idaho and Montana.  A transitory ridge will provide us with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.  A weak frontal system begins to move on shore Tuesday night with increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers by Wednesday morning.  The main impact from this system should be breezy winds with gusts 20-25 MPH.  The Cascades and Blues will have the best chance for showers or a stray t-storm.  Highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
 
Ridging returns Thursday and will continue to dominate our weather pattern through at least early next week.  This will result in dry conditions and a slow warming trend with highs climbing into the mid-upper 90s by next Monday.