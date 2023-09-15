Last weekend of summer! Sunny and warm this evening with temperatures in the 80s and falling into the 70s after sunset for the football games. Clear overnight with morning lows in the 50s. Sunny and warmer Saturday with highs in the 90s. Partly sunny, breezy to locally gusty winds (20-30 MPH) Sunday will increase the fire danger across the viewing area, highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
High pressure will keep us sunny, dry and very warm tomorrow. The ridge axis begins shift east Saturday night-Sunday morning as an upper-level weather system slides east along the WA/BC border. This will increase our winds Sunday and when combined with low humidity, dry vegetation and warm temperatures will produce a high fire weather treat... Weather Alert Sunday - Fire Danger.
Fire Weather Watch - Sunday
- Gusts 20-30 MPH
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Monday an upper-level trough and surface front will move across the region with breezy winds, mountain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs fall into the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the 40s-50s. A cool northwesterly flow arrives Tuesday as a broad upper-level trough sets over the Pacific Northwest. This will usher in cooler air with highs dropping into the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s. Ridging returns Thursday with sunshine but highs remain in the 70s through Friday. We say goodbye to Summer next Friday night with the arrival of Fall Equinox at 11:50 PM!
