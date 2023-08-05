Saturday August 5, 2023:
Tonight through Monday cloud coverage continues in our area. Closed upper-low developed this morning continues to wrap moisture over our area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms persist.
Upper 70s and low 80s in the lower Columbia Basin area throughout the weekend. Winds could pick up in the Kittitas Valley and then increase Monday in the East Slopes of the Cascades with chance of gusts being up to 30 mph.
Warming trend will begin Monday. Tuesday through Saturday will have mostly dry conditions. Both Tri-Cities and Yakima we could see a breezy day on Wednesday.
