Mostly sunny and a little breezy with gusts 15-20 MPH. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon-evening along the East Slopes with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
A broad longwave trough is along the west coast today with an upper-level low over southern Canada. The circulation around this low is elongated and stretches south into WA/OR. A weak low will develop in the base of this circulation today and stalls out along the WA/OR border through Wednesday. Then the low will slowly drift south towards northern CA Thursday. This will provide the region with a little moisture and instability through Friday, giving us a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray shower or t-storm every afternoon. However, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm every day topping out in the mid-upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.
Ridging builds into the region Sunday with dry weather and warm temperatures through early next week. Highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s.
