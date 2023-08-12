Saturday, August 12, 2023, Forecast
Happy Saturday Everyone, enjoy the low and mid 90s before the ramps up tomorrow and into the work week.
Excessive Heat Watch - Monday through Thursday Night
-Stay hydrated and keep cool
-Bring pets indoors
-remain firewise
Weather Alert Monday-Thursday Night
Excessive heat with dry conditions and increasing fire danger during the week. A trough pushed through southern California into the region as well as a system off the coast moving inland giving us those triple digits on Monday through Thursday.
Mid/low 90s today with a slight breeze calls for slightly cooler feeling temperatures, nonetheless we'll still be in the 90s.
Next couple of days, we warm up tomorrow into the mid/upper 90s across the region. We start of the work week with a BANG. 100s all week long, so remember to stay hydrated. Limit your time outdoors and avoid burning/starting any campfires. Mid-week, the fire danger goes up as we see the humidity levels drop and breezy conditions continue with the 100s. The concern with those conditions is the Kittitas Valley, Western Basin and Columbia Gorge on Tuesday which is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Lows won't show much relief because we stay in the mid/upper 60s and even into the 70s Tuesday/Wednesday.
Wednesday into the weekend is when start to see the slightest bit of relief by a degree or two. However, there's more monsoonal moisture headed our way into the weekend. The relief is more noticeable on Friday and Saturday as we drop into the upper 90s and eventually into the low 90s. Lows then drop back into the 60s for the weekend. The next concern could be a slight chance of stray showers and thunderstorms in the Central/Eastern Oregon region.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warm - 94/64
Sunday: Sunny and warmer - 98/67
Monday: WX Alert, Sunny - 101/70
Tuesday: WX Alert, Sunny and HOTTEST DAY -106/76
Wednesday: WX Alert, Sunny and breezy - 103/70
Thursday: WX Alert, Sunny - 102/68
Friday: RELIEF, Mostly sunny - 98/64
Yakima
Saturday: Sunny and Warm - 92/63
Sunday: Sunny and Warm - 95/65
Monday: WX Alert, Sunny and WARMER - 102/69
Tuesday: WX Alert, Sunny and HOTTEST DAY - 104/74
Wednesday: WX Alert, Sunny and HOT - 101/70
Thursday: WX Alert, Sunny - 100/70
Friday: Sunny and cooler - 96/60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.