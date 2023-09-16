Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY... .A dry cold front sweeping across Washington on Sunday will allow winds to increase, and it will be breezy to windy during the afternoon and evening. The combination of low relative humidity and gusty winds will elevate fire weather conditions in the area. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...Critical wind and RH values will result in extreme fire behavior. * HAINES...4. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&