Weather Alert Day Sunday: Fire Weather Watch
Watch issued Sunday afternoon into the evening
-Low Humidity Levels
-Gusty winds: 20-30 MPH
-Kittitas Valley to Lower Columbia Basin
Dry conditions this weekend and warm temperatures, leading to a fire weather watch for tomorrow afternoon/evening across Eastern Washington. Over the next week, we've got little activity to look towards. Two cold fronts off the coast make their way inland. The first brings some marine air, dry conditions and some gusty winds. That could lead to the Fire Weather Watch being extended.
The second cold front will bring breezy winds and a slight chance of mountain showers midweek. The main concern with this is the possibility of blowing dust for any harvest areas specifically. Next week, a trough in the Gulf of Alaska drops down to the PNW with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers. Overnight lows go from the low 50s into the upper 40s for the week and we officially kick off Fall, Friday at 11:50PM.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Sunny - 91/58
Sunday Weather Alert Day: Sunny, breezy & FWW - 90/57
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy - 83/54
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - 76/50
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 70/48
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy - 74/51
Friday: Mostly sunny - 77/53
Yakima
Saturday: Sunny - 90/54
Sunday Weather Alert Day: Sunny and breezy - 86/52
Monday: Partly cloudy - 79/46
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - 74/46
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of mtn showers - 72/52
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 74/46
Friday: Mostly sunny - 76/47
