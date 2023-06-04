Hot days ahead! Nothing extremely concerning other than increasing fire dangers with any slight breeze and near triple digit temps. A little moisture from California is getting pushed into Idaho and the Southeast Wallowa Mountains which means a slight chance of isolated t-storms and stray showers. Nothing of concern in the region.
Fire hazards! We start to see the breezy conditions stick around, still slightly seen gusty in the Kittitas Valley which can cause the fires to spread and grow uncontrollably. By Wednesday, temperatures will be close to triple digits so remember to drink LOTS of water and wear that sunscreen.
We'll continue to see above average temperatures between 15-25 degrees. A trough moves in with a cut-off low from California moves into British Columbia with activity over Central and Eastern Oregon. This could cause another round of increased temps.
Remember to layer up the sunscreen and drink lots of water!
Tri-Cities
Monday: Sunny & breezy - 92/58
Tuesday: Sunny & HOT - 96/60
Wednesday: HOTTEST DAY - 98/64
Thursday: Mostly Sunny, isolated mtn showers - 94/62
Friday: Mostly sunny, pm clouds - 86/60
Saturday: Mostly sunny - 84/60
Sunday: Mostly sunny - 86/58
Yakima
Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy - 90/54
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy - 92/60
Wednesday: Sunny & HOTTTT - 95/64
Thursday: Mostly sunny, pm clouds - 93/60
Friday: Some clouds - 84/58
Saturday: Partly cloudy - 82/54
Sunday: Mostly sunny - 84/56
