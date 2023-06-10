It's the weekend! Here's what to expect over the next week. We start off today mostly cloudy with temps in the low 70s. By noon and this evening, we'll be in the 80s. Gusty winds and stray showers sticking around for the East Slopes of WA Cascades from and upper level low. Then, a low-pressure system in California moves North into the South Blues for a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. It'll send some moisture North as it moves.
Tomorrow, mostly clear skies and breezy conditions stick around a little longer. Temperatures then go back up to the upper 80s, possibly 90s in some areas. overnight, lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s.
To start off the work week, temperatures jump into the 90s followed by a trough sitting above Washington. Tuesday: A cold front then moves in with a slight chance of showers in the Blues and Wallowa Mountains. However, the main weather concern is gusty winds that follow the cold front along the East Slopes and Columbia Basin. *Keep an eye on any fire that could spark up with the dry grass, hotter temps and winds.
Wednesday into the weekend, the temperatures stay in the 80s with dry and breezy conditions.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Mostly to Partly cloudy - 84/60
Sunday: Mostly clear and breezy - 90/66
Monday: Mostly clear and HOT - 96/68
Tuesday: Mostly clear and still HOT - 94/58
Wednesday: Sunny and Warm - 84/52
Thursday: Sunny and warm - 86/56
Friday: Mostly sunny - 84/56
Yakima
Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of stray showers, gusty (22 MPH) - 80/55
Sunday: Mostly clear and breezy - 88/64
Monday: Mostly clear and HOT (increase fire danger) - 94/65
Tuesday: Mostly clear and HOT - 92/56
Wednesday: Mostly clear - 81/50
Thursday: HELLO SUNSHINE - 83/52
Friday: Sunny - 82/50
