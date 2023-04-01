Today, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of stray showers in the lower elevations. Possible thunder storms along the foothills of the Blues. The winds will continue throughout the weekend. We still have the Winter Storm Warning in effect until Sunday evening.
National Weather Service is looking into a possible Winter Weather Advisory for the Wallowa County for Central Oregon. Winds are still strong but not enough for a Wind Advisory just yet.
Winter Storm Warning: Upper WA Cascades Crest - 5PM Sunday
-Heavy snow in the upper elevations
-Winds: 30-35 MPH
-Gusts: 40-45 MPH
-Reduced visibility and heavy snow calls for blowing snow
-Check WSDOT and TripCheck before traveling
Looking Ahead:
We'll see more gusty winds into Sunday and Monday, showers with come and for much of the day. Snow however, not going anywhere. Upper elevations of WA/OR Cascades will see snow throughout the weekend and into early Monday morning. The Blues will see similar snow fall but amount a little different. By Tuesday, we'll have mostly cloudy then partly cloudy skies. That'll stick around into the rest of the week. Temperatures will dip a little over the weekend and as we start the work week, temps will go from the 50s into the upper 50s and low 60s by next weekend.
Snow Totals:
East Slopes OR Cascades: 10-20"
East Slopes WA Cascades: 101-18"
OR/WA Blue Mountains: 8-15"
Ochoco-John Day: 4-7"
Central Oregon: Up to 1"
Grande Ronde Valley: Up to 2"
Kittitas Valley: Up to 2"
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Chance of stray showers, gusty winds (31 MPH) - 56/38
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers in the evening - 57/40
Monday: Early morning showers - 54/36
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy - 56/34
Wednesday: Mostly then partly cloudy - 58/36
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 60/36
Friday: Partly cloudy - 64/38
Yakima
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers and gusty winds (33 MPH)
Sunday: Morning showers, possible overnight mix into showers - 50/28
Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray am showers - 52/30
Tuesday: Early AM shower then mostly cloudy - 54/32
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 58/34
Thursday: Partly cloudy - 60/36
Friday: Partly cloudy - 60/34
