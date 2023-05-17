We'll have another round possible thunderstorms in the Northern Blues and parts of the Grande Ronde Valley as well as the Cascades. That'll bring heavy rain and hail to the area through Friday. Following that, a ridge starts to make its way East bringing cooler temperatures next week. But first, we have a round of record-breaking heat this weekend headed into the upper 90s possible triple digits.
As the ridge moves in Sunday and Monday, we'll see windy and gusty conditions develop. Winds are expected to reach 20-25 MPH, gusts 30-40 MPH. After the ridge, cooler and dry conditions continue into the week with temps dropping into the upper 70s with a slight chance of showers in the mountains.
Wildfires in Canada showing air quality alerts as close as Adams County. I've been keeping an eye on it and haven't seen anything extended towards us.
With temperatures going above average for the time of year, remember to drink lots of water, wear sunscreen and stay extra cautious when heading to nearby rivers. Hotter temps mean the snow is melting making for fast flowing rivers and water levels continue to rise. Just because it's hot outside doesn't mean water temperatures are matching that. Always wear a lifejacket when out on rivers and have someone with you. Alcohol does increase your risk of hypothermia so remember to be safe with any record-breaking heat.
Here's a look at the extended forecast for the Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday: Evening thunderstorms - lows at 64
Thursday: Mostly sunny, evening mtn. thunderstorms - 94/66
Friday: Mostly sunny, evening stray mtn showers - 96/67
Saturday: Mostly sunny, mostly cloudy evening - 97/68
Sunday: Partly sunny, winds and gusty evening - 88/62
Monday: Partly sunny and gusty - 77/50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler temps - 79/54
Yakima
Wednesday: Evening thunderstorms - 61
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, evening thunderstorms - 90/61
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mtn showers - 92/64
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pm clouds - 95/62
Sunday: Sunny then mostly clear, evening gusts - 84/50
Monday: Mostly clear and windy - 74/45
Tuesday: Mostly clear, cooler temps - 74/46
