Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued around 4:15 p.m. for Northern Kittitas County until 4:45 pm. Storm traveling East at about 15 MPH. NWS said quarter then penny sized hail was reporter. Warning was not extended since the storm began moving.
Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Adams County and spreading further west, this is from the fires burning in Alberta, Canada. Air Quality is now moderate, close to unhealthy in parts of Central Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon.
Here's what to expect over the next couple of days. Thunderstorms continue into mainly along the Oregon Cascades. Saturday, we see the record high temperatures. An upper trough moves on through on Sunday with windy/gusty conditions into Monday followed by a cold front. Winds will be between 15-25 MPH, gusts up to 40MPH. We'll see the cooler and closer to seasonal average temps Tuesday. Any possible showers/thunderstorms will stay along the eastern slopes of the Oregon Cascades and southern Blues. As for temperatures, sticking in the 80s for the Columbia River Gorge, 70s for the Basin and Valleys.
Flood Advisory issued until 10:00 p.m. for South Central Washington
-Specifically, Yakima County
-Excessive rain from the thunderstorms
-Focus in the low-lying and poorly drained area
Tri-Cities
Friday: Hazy and partly sunny, possible mtn. t-storms - 94/64
Saturday: HOT & Hazy- 97/65 (record temps!)
Sunday: Cooling down, hazy - 88/56
Monday: Mostly sunny, Breezy then gusty - 80/52
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - 78/50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny then clear - 82/56
Thursday: Warms up, mostly sunny - 86/56
Yakima
Friday: Hazy partly sunny, mtn t-storms - 91/62
Saturday: HOT and Hazy - 94/60 (record temps!)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, gusty pm - 86/54
Monday: Mostly sunny then clear, gusty pm - 76/47
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - 77/50
Wednesday: Sunny - 79/54
Thursday: Sunny - 82/56
