Thursday - Sunday:
Temps will be in the 80s for Thursday and warm up to the low 90s and mid 90s by the weekend. Gusty evenings out of the west 15-25 mph Thursday for Washington and Oregon. Friday will have similar temps to the days preceding it, then we see warmer temps in the mid 90s on Saturday. High fire danger returns ahead of the weekend as some breezy conditions remain in the dry, lower east slopes of the Cascades. Humidity should remain high enough to keep fire dangers away from critical levels. Sunday will begin a much drier period with higher temperatures as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the NW. Temps will increase to the upper 90s. Good viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower after midnight Friday and Saturday mornings! Just look overhead towards the northeast.
Monday - Wednesday:
Drying out and continuing to heat up through the start of the work week. Monday will be in the upper 90s - low 100s with Tuesday looking the same. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and dress for the weather with lightweight, loose-fitting and bright clothing. Not much of a cool down expected as the ridge will continue to be anchored offshore. Pressure gradient tightens thanks to low pressure over Montana Tuesday & Wednesday next week. Gusty conditions from the west will be around 15-25 mph in the afternoons for the middle of the week.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima: 84-87/54-57
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 80-83/50-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/41-44
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima: 87-90/59-62
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 64-67/48-51
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 80-84/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima: 89-92/61-64
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/51-54
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 83-86/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima: 89-92/61-64
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 76-79/51-54
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/67-70
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/65-68
Yakima: 96-99/65-68
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/67-70
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/65-68
Yakima: 96-99/65-68
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/67-70
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/65-68
Yakima: 96-99/65-68
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
