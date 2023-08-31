Labor Day Weekend into Next Week:
Thursday highs in the low 70s and even upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some showers Thursday. Heaviest showers will produce anywhere between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. Most showers in lower elevations will be light while the heaviest will be in the upper elevations of the Cascades and Blues scattered throughout the day after 5 a.m. Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a few showers in the morning. Keeping things partly cloudy this weekend as we warm up to the mid 80s through Sunday. Today’s low will enter California by Friday morning while another will slip in behind it along the Washington/Canada border and move east. This one will move along through the border providing slight chances of light showers through the early morning hours mainly for northeast Oregon. With a couple shortwaves moving across the border over the course of the week expect partly cloudy skies, slight chances of sprinkles with temps in the mid 80s through Sunday. Monday will have another shortwave cool us down to the mid and low 70s, make us breezy and give us another chance of showers through Tuesday morning. Wednesday next week we see weak ridging begin warming us up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 69-72/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 68-71/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 65-68/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
