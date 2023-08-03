This Weekend:
Red Flag Warning 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday in most of eastern Oregon. Slight thunderstorm chances in eastern Oregon today moving as far north as the southern half of the Blues and Wallowas. Gusts up to 40 mph and abundant lightning in any thunderstorms that develop have called for NWS to issue a red flag warning for southern and eastern Oregon. Some gusty conditions each afternoon in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and Columbia River Gorge. Instability is expected from Thursday through Friday with a chance it is prolonged through the weekend. A skinny ridge of high pressure will develop along the coast and give us a direct westerly flow into the weak low-pressure disturbance over the Washington/Oregon/Idaho intersection. Friday will be our best chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm with less intensity in any thunderstorm that develops throughout the weekend. Temps will sit in the mid to low 90s throughout the weekend.
Next Week:
Temps looking pretty nice through the beginning of next week with another shortwave quickly passing through Monday night. Might produce a light shower for a brief moment. Some breezy conditions in the afternoons as we bring the shortwaves through, but things calming down for a sunny, dry and decent second half of the week.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/49-52
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/68-71
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 95-98/64-67
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 97-100/64-67
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/63-66
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 89-92/62-65
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
