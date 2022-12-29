Thursday Dec. 29th Weather Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Yakima Valley, East Slopes of the Cascades, Kittitas and Yakima Valleys:
- Ellensburg and Wenatchee could see possibly 3-4 inches additional snowfall by 11 a.m. Friday
- Yakima Valley could see 1-3 inches of mix precipitation starting as rain then becoming ice and snow by 2 a.m.
- Slick roads and difficult commutes Friday morning until temperatures climb well above freezing.
- Friday morning temps will be 29-31 degrees.
- Fast & heavy is the motto of this system as precipitation is expected to last from 8:30 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. tomorrow.
Tri-Cities will get very heavy rainfall in this same time frame.
The showers are moving northeast through the region with heavy rain and snow lasting in the foothills of the Blues and the upper elevations of the Blues until 4 a.m.
Early risers might catch some stray, lingering showers and slick roads but temps will begin warming up by 8 a.m. helping melt off and clear the roads with partly cloudy skies allowing some sunlight to help.
Temps will climb high tomorrow ranging from the low 40s to almost 50 degrees in the foothills of the Blues.
Sunny afternoon conditions will clear the skies out and allow us to cool plenty overnight to the upper 20s.
Saturday will be a few degrees cooler with sunshine hanging around and temps dropping a few degrees into the mid to low 40s.
Sunny start to the new year with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Monday will bring the clouds back for the beginning of the first work week for 2023 with temps hanging in the mid 30s.
Tuesday wont change much from Monday except for a slight chance of a rain snow mix overnight through Wednesday for both Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Temps next week will hang right around the mid to low 30s with the next best chance of moisture coming in the middle of the week.
Overnight lows will drop from the upper 20s to the low 20s by next weekend.
Again, tonight will have some dangerous road conditions with heavy precipitation that could freeze and include some snow accumulation.
After the precipitation tonight, the weather will quiet down for the next handful of days as temps go up fast, then slowly come back down throughout the next week.
