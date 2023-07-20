Thursday - Sunday:
Benign weather ahead for the rest of the week while a ridge of high pressure sits over the northwest. This will kick off a mini heatwave in the low triple digits Thursday through Saturday. Very sunny with a chance of a red flag warning coming back towards the end of this week. Cascades will be breezy in the afternoons from Thursday through the weekend as a shortwave will pass over the top of the ridge. Winds could be over 20 mph in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge with gusts 25-35 mph starting Thursday afternoon and picking up again each afternoon through Monday. Fire danger is still incredibly high so follow all burn bans and please avoid any outdoor burning. Fire danger will remain very high throughout this week. Low pressure systems will pass over the tops of these ridges and help them break down to allow for much “cooler” temps by the end of this weekend. Many Swifties traveling for the Era’s Tour this weekend in Seattle will be enjoying a nice weekend in the mid to upper 70s with some passing clouds and mountain showers on their way back Sunday night.
Next Week:
Mid to low 90s through the first half of next week. Still remaining sunny and dry. Windy conditions will elevate fire danger, but nothing to critical levels except for niche areas near the lower east slopes of the Cascades. An upper low will move across the northwest to cool us off and bring up wind speeds on Monday. Could see critical fire weather monday depending on how strong the winds are. Temps begin to climb by Wednesday back into the mid and upper 90s heading into Boat race weekend. Low confidence at this time we see triple digits by next Friday, but things could change by the beginning of next week.
NonStop Local WX Alert Day Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/59-62
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 100-103/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 101-104/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 99-102/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 98-101/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 94-97/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 81-84/58-61
NonStop Local WX Alert Day (Tri-Cities) Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/59-62
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 100-103/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 101-104/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 99-102/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 98-101/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 94-97/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 81-84/58-61
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
