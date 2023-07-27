Thursday into Boat Race Weekend:
Temps will be pretty nice for the end of the week heading into the weekend. High fire danger as dry and gusty conditions remain through Thursday afternoon with winds becoming slower each day. Thursday will be sunny with afternoon gusts near the Cascades plus temps slightly below average. Gusts are expected in the 15-25 mph range Wednesday followed by 25-35 mph on Thursday. A slow warm up as we approach the weekend climbing into the mid 90s by Saturday. About average for Waterfollies temps in the past 57 years. Breezy conditions through the weekend, but mostly in the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge. Boat races should have calm winds to a slight breeze with temps in the mid 90s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Lightly breezy conditions, but nothing that should postpone any championship races.
Next Week:
Cascades however will be breezy to gusty through each afternoon all week. Overnight lows will be warming up into the low 60s for almost everyone. Starting next week cool thanks to a low moving in from the Gulf of Alaska to cool us into the upper 80s. Our average temps come back Tuesday through Thursday, but then climb into the mid and maybe the upper 90s by Friday.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.