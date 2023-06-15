Thursday:
A couple clouds and some haze throughout the region today. Highs in the mid to low 80s and upper 70s. Mountains will be back to the 60s and conditions should be fair with a slight breeze, but nothing extreme. Fire danger remains high through the weekend as very little moisture will enter the region. Breezy and gusty afternoons will develop in the Cascades blowing cool marine air through its gaps, but we also see some weak ridging beginning to develop that will warm us up for the end of the week. Air quality is moderate as light smoke hangs overhead from Canada.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Friday:
Slightly warmer at the end of the week with a couple clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s and lows are in the mid 50s with a nice weekend ahead that could have a slight chance of a stray shower or two. Mostly gusty in the afternoon for the Cascades with speeds 15-25 mph. Sustained wind speeds will be much less in the 5-15 mph range. Same conditions will last until the late evening, ending just before midnight with the gusts moving further east into the Columbia Basin. Air quality could become unhealthy for more stagnant areas, but hope for clear skies and improvements to air quality are on the horizon as we gear up for a dry, windy weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Another cold front is coming in for the start of the weekend giving us gusty conditions again. Low confidence there will be advisory level winds for anywhere in the region but we could see gusts over 30 mph in the Columbia River Gorge and in the Kittitas Valleys. Even slighter chance there will be afternoon/evening gusts in the 40+ mph range for those areas, but as the day gets closer models will help determine this better. Temps will drop again to the low 80s as the cold front wont make it into the region until Sunday morning and really shake up temperatures. The strongest gusts and winds will be in the mid afternoon and on as the trough brings colder air through the gaps in the Cascades. Winds will be in the 20-30 mph range with some places like central Washington and north central Oregon seeing over 30 mph gusts. These stronger winds will help clear the hazy conditions out of the region.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 81-84/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 77-80/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/46-49
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 68-71/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-64/35-38
Sunday:
Mostly sunny skies with nice temps and a good end to the weekend. Windy to breezy conditions for much of the region starting in the morning around 7 am and lasting through the afternoon. Wind speeds will be in the 10-20 mph range with gusts 15-25 mph. Below average temps for the next few days. Happy Father’s Day!
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-60/38-41
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 73-76/40-43
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/42-45
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 70-73/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 69-70/38-41
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 65-68/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 70-73/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Juneteenth:
Cooling down a lot to start the week in the mid and low 70s and some cloudy skies. Partly sunny with gradual clearing into the evening. A little breezy to begin the new week. A slight chance of a shower overnight into Tuesday morning. Any precipitation should be light and quick.
Temperatures for Juneteenth:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-60/38-41
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 73-76/40-43
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/42-45
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 70-73/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 67-70/38-41
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 65-68/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 70-73/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Tuesday:
Cool and a little cloudy for the start of next week as we keep the effects of a cold front in the region. Temps in the low 70s with a chance of a shower during the morning.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-60/38-41
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 73-76/40-43
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 67-70/42-45
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 67-70/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 65-68/38-41
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 63-66/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 70-73/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Wednesday:
Becoming sunny and trying to warm up into the mid 70s again. Cool for June, but I’m not complaining! A little breezy for the middle of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-63/38-41
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 73-76/40-43
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/42-45
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 70-73/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 67-70/38-41
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 65-68/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 70-73/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Thursday:
Gradually warming up into the mid and upper 70s by the end of the week. Sunny skies persist as we continue to climb back into summer.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 79-82/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 75-78/46-49
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-78/46-49
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 68-71/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-64/35-38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.