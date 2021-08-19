Today we have a high of 88 in Tri-Cities and 85 in Yakima with lows in the 60s and upper 50s.
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for Okanagan, Ferry, Chelan, and Yakima counties until further notice due to the wildfire smoke. This could reach unhealthy levels for some sensitive groups like people with asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease. a burn restriction is still in effect. In Yakima, this Includes the cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell air quality effect until Friday!
Thursday through Saturday we have a low pressure system moving slowly over Utah and into our area. A drier northerly flow will keep our area drier than two nights ago when we had some lingering light rain showers. Smoke will be lingering over the area as well. Additionally, the low pressure system will drift into the region giving us some moisture near the east slopes of the Washington Cascades toward The Gorge that could produce some rain on Saturday. We have some scattered rain sower and isolated thunderstorms Friday through Saturday. On Friday, it will be in Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon and should really should only bring up to a 0.1 inches and some showers may bring 0.25 inches. On Saturday it will be in Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon. Rainfall amounts can be anywhere between 0.1-0.3 inches.