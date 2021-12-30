SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - We have a winter weather message until 4am Friday for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon including city of Ukiah. Heavy snow is expected with 3-8 inches and even 10 inches in upper elevations. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow flurries. This could mean travel could be difficult along Highway 395. In case of emergencies, travel with a flashlight, food, water, blankets, and warm clothes in your car.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 4am Friday where heavy snow up to 3-8 inches is expected in Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains, Oregon Foothills of Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue Mountains. Travel could be hazardous especially through Interstate 84 through the Blue Mountains. You can get the latest road conditions by calling 511.
The winter weather advisory as also in effect until 4am Friday for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon including Boardman, Hermiston and Ione with total snow accumulation of 1-3 inches.
Special Weather Statement applies for Northern Panhandle-Coeur d`Alene Area-Idaho Palouse Central Panhandle Mountains-Lewiston Area-Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-Northeast Blue Mountains-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-Washington Palouse-Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-Spokane Area-Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-Wenatchee Area-Okanogan Valley-Waterville Plateau-Central Chelan County-Western Chelan County-Western Okanogan County. This is due to dangerously cold weather temperatures due to an arctic air mass. Most of our region's highs will be below freezing with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills during coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero - some in higher elevations being about -10. It is important to keep watch of frost bite, hypothermia and other conditions that could be dangerous due to his weather. Please dress in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. Uncovered pipes are also susceptible to freezing and bursting.
We have plenty of snow that came down in todays early morning. Another set of moisture will come in over the Blue Mountains and Foothills and a portion of the Columbia Basin continuing this morning. However, radar shows us we will actually be expecting a large dry area covering most of the Basin and Yakima Valley through mid to late afternoon. We could see steady snow in the late afternoon/evening.
Saturday into next Tuesday, snow will be consistent through the weekend. The Lower Columbia Basin and into the Foothills will have weather transition from snow into rain on Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts will peak Monday as much as 30-40mph.
An Upper level ridge could bring warmer temperatures next week.
Coming up later this week, 24 hour snowfall in the Blues could give us 6-12 inches of snow Thursday into Friday morning, with 16 inches in the peaks. Lower elevations will range from 2-6 inches with around 1-2 inches near Tri-Cities.