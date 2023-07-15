Brace yourself, the heat is here to stay!
Weather Alert: Today - Monday
-High Fire Danger
-Triple digit temps today and tomorrow
-Heat Advisory issued
-Red Flag Warning
-Fire Weather Watch
-Gusty and dry
Red Flag Warning: Sunday 2pm -Monday 11pm
-Washington and Oregon Lower Columbia Basin
-Winds: 20-30MPH
-Gusts: 45 MPH
-Lower humidity levels
Heat Advisory : Until 11pm Sunday
-Eastern Washington and Oregon
-Stay indoors
-Drink lots of water
-Wear sunscreen
-Take breaks if working outdoors
-Check on friends and family sensitive to heat
Fire Weather Watch: Until Monday 11pm
-East of Columbia Basin
-Be fire wise
-Don't park your car on dry/tall grass
-Avoid BBQ and campfires
Next couple days we have the advisory, warning and watch to keep an eye on but also a trough and cold front headed in on Sunday evening with a slight cool down over the cascades. Winds are possible to reach 45-50 MPH in the Kittitas Valley. Because of the winds, fire danger is expected to remain high or extreme the next week.
Mid-week we cool down slightly after the cold front passes through. However, a low-pressure system moves into British Columbia. Winds will die down and the humidity will go up lowering the fire danger into next weekend. We get another heat wave sending us into the low 100s on Thursday and Friday in the lower basin calling them Weather Alert Days. The East Slopes will be in the mid to high 90s all week, lower basin stays in the low 100s to upper 90s.
Tri-Cities
Sunday: Sunny and Breezy they gusty (WX Alert Day/fire danger) -102/67
Monday: Sunny and windy/gusty (WX Alert Day/fire danger) - 90/57
Tuesday: Sunny - 89/58
Wednesday: Sunny and HOT - 98/64
Thursday: Sunny and HOT (WX Alert Day) - 100/66
Friday: Sunny and HOT (WX Alert Day) - 100/64
Saturday: Sunny and warm - 98/62
Yakima
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy then gusty (WX Alert Day/fire danger) - 100/65
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy/gusty (WX Alert Day/fire danger) - 86/52
Tuesday: Sunny - 88/56
Wednesday: Sunny - 94/59
Thursday: Sunny and HOT -98/61
Friday: Sunny and HOT - 96/60
Saturday: Sunny and warm - 94/61
