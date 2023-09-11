Partly cloudy tonight and morning lows in the 50s. Partly sunny and a little cooler tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds will be locally gusty in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge at 25-30 MPH.
A cold front is currently pushing into the coast of Washington and Oregon tonight. This front will bring rain at times for areas west of the Cascades Tuesday. Not expecting much across eastern Washington and Oregon as the system moves across the mountains. The main impact will be breezy to gusty winds through the Cascade gaps and this may elevate fire danger slightly in the Kittitas Valley. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday behind the cold front with highs in the low 80s.
High pressure begins building north Wednesday evening through the weekend. This will produce a warming trend with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Another weak system arrives next Monday with breezy winds and cooler temperatures in the mid 80s.
